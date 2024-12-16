Government jobs after 12th: Top 7 picks to kickstart your career

Government jobs are a popular career choice among students, offering job security, respectability, and a decent salary.
Here are the top 7 government job picks to kickstart your career after 12th.
SSC Government Jobs: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) offers various job opportunities, including CHSL, MTS, and selection post exams for Data Entry Operator, Lower Division Clerk, and Court Clerk positions. Salary ranges from Rs 28,000-36,000.
Railway Jobs: Indian Railways provides employment opportunities for 12th-pass students through RRB exams for Assistant Loco Pilot and Group D positions. Salary ranges from Rs 25,000-35,000.
Indian Army Jobs: The Indian Army offers various roles, including Soldier (General Duty), Soldier (Technical), and Soldier (Clerk) positions. Salary ranges from Rs 19,000-63,000 .
Indian Airforce Jobs: The Indian Airforce offers various roles, including Airmen/Airwomen, Apprentice, and Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and non-technical) positions. Salary ranges from Rs 14,600-81,000.
Indian Navy Jobs: The Indian Navy provides excellent career opportunities for 12th-pass students, including Sailor and SSR positions. Salary ranges from Rs 21,000-69,000.
Bank Jobs: Government banks offer various job opportunities, including Stenographer, Data Entry Operator, and Tele Caller positions. Salary ranges from Rs 7,500-50,000.
India Post Government Jobs: The India Post offers job opportunities, including Postman and GDS positions. Salary ranges from Rs 12,000-35,000.
These government jobs offer a great starting point for your career, providing job security, respectability, and a decent salary.
