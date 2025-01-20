7 Common English mistakes students must avoid

Everyone including English learners, native speakers, and educated adults makes mistakes while speaking and writing.
Regular practice is key to improving English skills as proper grammar in formal settings shows professionalism.
You can improve your English just by avoiding these seven common mistakes.
Ensure the subject and verb align in number (singular or plural) to maintain grammatical accuracy.
Place adjectives and adverbs correctly to avoid confusing or ambiguous sentences.
Use the correct pronoun form (e.g., I/me, he/him) and ensure pronouns clearly refer to their antecedents to maintain clarity.
Excessive use of comma splice: To avoid comma splice, you can add a conjuction, use a semicolon, or break it into two sentences.
Using correct pronunciation is essential for clear communication. One common mistake is using an incorrect pronoun when referring to a collective noun or a singular subject.
Avoid using double negatives as they cancel each other and make the sentence confusing or imply the opposite meaning.
Avoid adding apostrophes to make words plural, which is a common error: apple’s (incorrect), apples (correct).
