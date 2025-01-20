 7 Common English mistakes students must avoid

7 Common English mistakes students must avoid

Image Source : Freepik

Everyone including English learners, native speakers, and educated adults makes mistakes while speaking and writing.

Image Source : Freepik

Regular practice is key to improving English skills as proper grammar in formal settings shows professionalism.

Image Source : Freepik

You can improve your English just by avoiding these seven common mistakes.

Image Source : freepik

Ensure the subject and verb align in number (singular or plural) to maintain grammatical accuracy.

Image Source : freepik

Place adjectives and adverbs correctly to avoid confusing or ambiguous sentences.

Image Source : freepik

Use the correct pronoun form (e.g., I/me, he/him) and ensure pronouns clearly refer to their antecedents to maintain clarity.

Image Source : freepik

Excessive use of comma splice: To avoid comma splice, you can add a conjuction, use a semicolon, or break it into two sentences.

Image Source : freepik

Using correct pronunciation is essential for clear communication. One common mistake is using an incorrect pronoun when referring to a collective noun or a singular subject.

Image Source : freepik

Avoid using double negatives as they cancel each other and make the sentence confusing or imply the opposite meaning.

Image Source : Pixabay

Avoid adding apostrophes to make words plural, which is a common error: apple’s (incorrect), apples (correct).

Image Source : Pixabay/Freepik

Next : Saif Ali Khan educational qualification: Know how many degrees he holds?

Click to read more..