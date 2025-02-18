 Many times customers get soiled, mutilated or torn currency notes While withdrawing money from an automated teller machine or ATM. We often get tensed in such situations as we don&#039;t know what to do as people generally refuse to accept such notes.

Many times customers get soiled, mutilated or torn currency notes While withdrawing money from an automated teller machine or ATM. We often get tensed in such situations as we don't know what to do as people generally refuse to accept such notes.

Soiled Notes: Notes that are those which have become dirty and slightly cut.

Soiled notes can be exchanged at the counters of any public sector bank branch, any currency chest branch of a private sector bank or any Issue Office of the Reserve Bank of India

Mutilated notes: Notes which are in pieces and/or of which the essential portions are missing can also be exchanged.

Mutilated notes can also be exchanged but the refund value of these notes is, however, paid as per RBI(Note Refund) Rules.

Notes which have become excessively soiled, brittle or are burnt and, therefore, cannot withstand normal handling can be exchanged only at Issue Office of the RBI

To suit public convenience, the exchange facility for mutilated notes is also offered through Triple Lock Receptacle (TLR) covers.

