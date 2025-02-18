Soiled Notes: Notes that are those which have become dirty and slightly cut.
Image Source : Pixabay
Soiled notes can be exchanged at the counters of any public sector bank branch, any currency chest branch of a private sector bank or any Issue Office of the Reserve Bank of India
Image Source : pixabay
Mutilated notes: Notes which are in pieces and/or of which the essential portions are missing can also be exchanged.
Image Source : pixabay
Mutilated notes can also be exchanged but the refund value of these notes is, however, paid as per RBI(Note Refund) Rules.
Image Source : pixabay
Notes which have become excessively soiled, brittle or are burnt and, therefore, cannot withstand normal handling can be exchanged only at Issue Office of the RBI
Image Source : pixabay
To suit public convenience, the exchange facility for mutilated notes is also offered through Triple Lock Receptacle (TLR) covers.
Image Source : pixabay
Next : Oyo to Zepto founders: 10 young Indian entrepreneurs