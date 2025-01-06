 Oyo to Zepto founders: 10 young Indian entrepreneurs

Oyo to Zepto founders: 10 young Indian entrepreneurs

Image Source : Freepik.com

Ritesh Agarwal (30), is founder of OYO Rooms.

Image Source : X

21-year-old Kaivalya Vohra is a co-founder of Zepto, which is delivering groceries in minutes.

Image Source : X

Aadit Palicha (22), co-founder of Zepto stands out as one of India’s youngest entrepreneurs.

Image Source : X

Shashvat Nakrani (26), is a co-founder BharatPe, a fintech company that simplifies payments for small businesses.

Image Source : X

28-year-old, Dilsher Malhi, is a co-founder of Zupee,an online gaming platform launched in 2018.

Image Source : www.iitk.ac.in

Karan Mehta, who is 28, is a co-founder of Kissht.

Image Source : LinkedIn

Co-founder of Zupee, Siddhant Saurabh (29), is another leading name in India’s booming online gaming industry.

Image Source : www.iitk.ac.in

Ankush Sachdeva (31), co-founded ShareChat in 2015.

Image Source : X

31-year-old Neetish Sarda is the founder of Smartworks.

Image Source : X

The 31-year-old Rajan Bajaj is a founder of Slice, established in 2016.

Image Source : https://www.forbes.com/profile/rajan-baj

Next : 7 tips to improve your credit score

Click to read more..