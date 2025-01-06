Oyo to Zepto founders: 10 young Indian entrepreneurs

Ritesh Agarwal (30), is founder of OYO Rooms.
Image Source : X
21-year-old Kaivalya Vohra is a co-founder of Zepto, which is delivering groceries in minutes.
Image Source : X
Aadit Palicha (22), co-founder of Zepto stands out as one of India’s youngest entrepreneurs.
Image Source : X
Shashvat Nakrani (26), is a co-founder BharatPe, a fintech company that simplifies payments for small businesses.
Image Source : X
28-year-old, Dilsher Malhi, is a co-founder of Zupee,an online gaming platform launched in 2018.
Image Source : www.iitk.ac.in
Karan Mehta, who is 28, is a co-founder of Kissht.
Image Source : LinkedIn
Co-founder of Zupee, Siddhant Saurabh (29), is another leading name in India’s booming online gaming industry.
Image Source : www.iitk.ac.in
Ankush Sachdeva (31), co-founded ShareChat in 2015.
Image Source : X
31-year-old Neetish Sarda is the founder of Smartworks.
Image Source : X
The 31-year-old Rajan Bajaj is a founder of Slice, established in 2016.
Image Source : https://www.forbes.com/profile/rajan-baj
Next : 7 tips to improve your credit score