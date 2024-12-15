 7 tips to improve your credit score in 2025

7 tips to improve your credit score in 2025

Image Source : Pixabay

Make timely repayments: It is the most essential part of making good credit score as delayed payment show lack of financial seriousness of a person

Image Source : Pixabay

Low credit utilisation: Exhausting credit limit each time can give negative impression while sparing the limit shows a feature of sensible spending

Image Source : Pixabay

Diversification of credit mix: Varied portfolio reflect positively on your ability to handle debt responsibly

Image Source : X

Apply for credit card: Credit card can be useful in daily transactions to crate a good history. Moreover, you can also apply for secured cards initially

Image Source : Pixabay

Credit report monitoring: You must always monitor your credit report as it will help in keeping a tab on how credit score is affected

Image Source : CRISIL

Don't close old credit accounts: Long-time credit accounts with good repayment creates a long history of healthy report

Image Source : X

Don't open many accounts: Opening multiple account shows financial instability that can affect credit score

Image Source : Pixabay

Next : Top 5 largest economies in the world by GDP

Click to read more..