7 tips to improve your credit score in 2025

Make timely repayments: It is the most essential part of making good credit score as delayed payment show lack of financial seriousness of a person
Low credit utilisation: Exhausting credit limit each time can give negative impression while sparing the limit shows a feature of sensible spending
Diversification of credit mix: Varied portfolio reflect positively on your ability to handle debt responsibly
Apply for credit card: Credit card can be useful in daily transactions to crate a good history. Moreover, you can also apply for secured cards initially
Credit report monitoring: You must always monitor your credit report as it will help in keeping a tab on how credit score is affected
Don't close old credit accounts: Long-time credit accounts with good repayment creates a long history of healthy report
Don't open many accounts: Opening multiple account shows financial instability that can affect credit score
