Want to invest in Sovereign Gold Bonds? Here's how to buy from stock market

 Want to invest in Sovereign Gold Bonds? Here&#039;s how to buy from stock market

Investors had the option to apply for SGBs from the primary market during the issuance.

However, if you have missed the chance to apply for SGBs, you can invest in them secondary market.

You can buy it from both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE.

Simply search the SGB scrip code in your demat account and place a buy order. It will be credited to your account within T+1 workday.

The price of SGBs is based on supply and demand. Usually, SGBs are traded below the spot price of the yellow metal.

SGBs are a better option than physical gold as they remove the danger involved in the storage of physical gold.

