Tata Consumer Products Ltd has reported a 52 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 407.07 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2024-25.
The company's total income rose to Rs 4,664.73 crore from Rs 3,965.39 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Tata Consumers Products has also announced a dividend of Rs 8.25 per equity share of Re 1 each, or 825 per cent, for FY 2024-25.
According to information shared with exchanges, the payment will be made on or after June 21, 2025.
However, shareholders must note that the dividend is subject to approval by the shareholders at 62nd annual general meeting.
Meanwhile, shares of Tata Consumer Products ended the session in green with a gain of 1.30 per cent at Rs 1,150.90 against the previous close of Rs 1,136.10.
