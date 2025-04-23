 HCL Dividend 2025: IT major announces interim dividend, check amount, record date and payment date

HCL Technologies has reported an 8.1 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 4,307 crore for the March quarter 2024-25.

HCL Technologies shares gained over 8 per cent on Wednesday and emerged as the biggest gainer among the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty firms.

The tech major has declared an interim dividend of Rs 18 per equity share with a face value of Rs 2 each for the financial year 2025-26.

The company has fixed April 28, 2025 as the record date for this corporate action.

HCL Technologies said that the payment date for the interim dividend shall be May 6, 2025.

Before this, it had announced an interim dividend of Rs 12 and a special dividend of Rs 6.

According to data on Trendlyne, the company has declared 90 dividends since May 2003.

