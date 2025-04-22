ICICI Bank vs HDFC Bank vs Axis Bank vs YES Bank: Full comparison of savings account interest rate

Several banks have now reduced savings account interest rates following the RBI's decision to cut the repo rate by 25 bps.
Let's have a look at savings account interest rates being offered by banks like ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Yes Bank and others.
ICICI Bank has reduced the interest rate to 2.75 per cent per annum for end-of-day balances under Rs 50 lakh. For above Rs 50 lakh, it has been reduced to 3.25 per cent.
Similarly, HDFC Bank has also reduced the interest rate to 2.75 per cent for balances below Rs 50 lakh. For above Rs 50 lakh, the revised rate is 3.25 per cent.
For balances below Rs 50 lakh, Axis Bank is now offering an interest rate of 2.75 per cent and for balances above Rs 50 lakh it is 3.25 per cent.
After the revision, savings account interest rates offered by YES Bank range from 3 per cent to 5 per cent.
