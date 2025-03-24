Upcoming IPOs this week: Desco Infratech, Shri Ahimsa Naturals and other SME issues to open
Desco Infratech IPO: The IPO is opening for subscription from March 24 and will close on March 26, 2025. The size of the IPO is Rs 30.75 crore. The price band of the IPO has been fixed at Rs 147 - Rs 150 per share.
Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO: The Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO will open for subscription on March 25 and close on March 27. The price band of the IPO has been fixed at Rs 113 - Rs 119 per share.
ATC Energies IPO: ATC Energies Systems will launch its IPO on March 25 and it will close on March 27. The price band of ATC Energies' IPO has been fixed at Rs 112 to Rs 118 per share.
Identixweb IPO: The IPO will open for subscription on March 26 and close on March 28. The price band of Identixweb IPO has been fixed at Rs 51 to RS 54 per share.
Expected Listings: IPO Paradip Transport, Divine Heera Jewelers got listed today. Grand Continent Hotels IPO will be listed on March 27. Rapid Fleet IPO and Active Infrastructure IPO will join the market on March 28.
