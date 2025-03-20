Follow these easy steps to set up your SBI JanNivesh SIP on Paytm.
Step 1: Open the Paytm app and scroll down to the 'Do More with Paytm' section and click on the 'SBI MF SIP @ 250' icon.
Step 2: Tap on the 'start investing Rs 250 weekly' option at the bottom.
Step 3: Provide your PAN details and click on 'proceed'.
Step 4: Provide all the details to complete your SEBI-mandated KYC.
Step 5: After reviewing your SIP, proceed to set up a UPI Autopay mandate that will make the payment seamless.
Step 6: Your SIP will be registered once the mandate is successful.
Next : SBI 5-year FD vs PNB 5-year FD: What will you get on Rs 10 lakh investments? Check full calculation
Click to read more..