 SBI JanNivesh SIP: How to set up your JanNivesh SIP on Paytm

SBI JanNivesh SIP: How to set up your JanNivesh SIP on Paytm

Image Source : Paytm

Follow these easy steps to set up your SBI JanNivesh SIP on Paytm.

Image Source : Paytm

Step 1: Open the Paytm app and scroll down to the 'Do More with Paytm' section and click on the 'SBI MF SIP @ 250' icon.

Image Source : Paytm

Step 2: Tap on the 'start investing Rs 250 weekly' option at the bottom.

Image Source : Paytm

Step 3: Provide your PAN details and click on 'proceed'.

Image Source : Paytm

Step 4: Provide all the details to complete your SEBI-mandated KYC.

Image Source : Paytm

Step 5: After reviewing your SIP, proceed to set up a UPI Autopay mandate that will make the payment seamless.

Image Source : Pixabay

Step 6: Your SIP will be registered once the mandate is successful.

Image Source : Pixabay

Next : SBI 5-year FD vs PNB 5-year FD: What will you get on Rs 10 lakh investments? Check full calculation

Click to read more..