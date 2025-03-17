Stock Split: 6 stocks to trade ex-date this week for sub-division

A stock split gives investors more shares and reduces the share price.
Sika Interplant Systems Ltd - Stock split from Rs 10 to Rs 2. The ex-date and record date for this corporate action is March 17, 2025.
Blue Pearl Agriventures Ltd - Stock split from Rs 10 to Rs 1. The ex-date and record date for this corporate action is March 20, 2025.
Last Mile Enterprises Ltd - Stock split from Rs 10 to Rs 1. The ex-date and record date for this corporate action is March 21, 2025.
Optimus Finance Ltd - Stock split from Rs 10 to Rs 1. The ex-date and record date for this corporate action is March 21, 2025.
Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Stock split from Rs 10 to Rs 1. The ex-date and record date for this corporate action is March 21, 2025.
Softrak Venture Investment Ltd - Stock split from Rs 10 to Rs 1. The ex-date and record date for this corporate action is March 21, 2025.
