 Stock Split: 6 stocks to trade ex-date this week for sub-division

A stock split gives investors more shares and reduces the share price.

Sika Interplant Systems Ltd - Stock split from Rs 10 to Rs 2. The ex-date and record date for this corporate action is March 17, 2025.

Blue Pearl Agriventures Ltd - Stock split from Rs 10 to Rs 1. The ex-date and record date for this corporate action is March 20, 2025.

Last Mile Enterprises Ltd - Stock split from Rs 10 to Rs 1. The ex-date and record date for this corporate action is March 21, 2025.

Optimus Finance Ltd - Stock split from Rs 10 to Rs 1. The ex-date and record date for this corporate action is March 21, 2025.

Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Stock split from Rs 10 to Rs 1. The ex-date and record date for this corporate action is March 21, 2025.

Softrak Venture Investment Ltd - Stock split from Rs 10 to Rs 1. The ex-date and record date for this corporate action is March 21, 2025.

