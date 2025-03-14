There are several Small Finance Banks in India. Small Finance Banks were introduced with the objective of furthering financial inclusion. These banks are offering 9 per cent or above interest rates on FDs.
North East Small Finance Bank: It is offering 9.25 per cent interest rate on non-callable FDs for amounts between Rs 1 to Rs 3 crore for tenure ranging from 18 months 1 day to 36 months.
Unity Small Finance Bank: The bank is offering a 9.10 per cent interest rate to senior citizens on investments of less than 3 crores for 1001 days.
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank: It offers a 9.10 per cent interest rate to senior citizens on investments of less than Rs 3 crore for deposits between 730 days to 1095 days.
Equitas Small Finance Bank: The highest interest rate offered by the bank is 9 per cent for senior citizens on a tenure of 888 days.
Most banks offer slightly higher interest rates to senior citizens.
