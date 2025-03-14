Digital gold provides various advantages over investing in physical gold. Let's check them out.
Image Source : Pixabay
1. Safety & Security: When you buy digital gold, you are actually buying physical gold, which is stored in a bank-grade vault (on your behalf), without any storage cost
Image Source : Pixabay
2. Purity & Transparency: Digital Gold is available in 24K (99.5 per cent purity, NABL Certified), and you can purchase it at LIVE price.
Image Source : Pixabay
3. Easy & Flexible Liquidation: According to Sanket Prabhu, Director and Head of Wealth at FINHAAT, you can sell your digital gold anytime, anywhere and get proceeds by T+1 day.
Image Source : Pixabay
Most importantly, you can also seek physical delivery of this gold anywhere in India or even redeem it at some prominent Jewelry outlets.
Image Source : Pixabay
4. Ease of Transacting: You can buy digital gold sitting in the comfort of your home in with few clicks.
Image Source : Pixabay
5. Minimum Ticket Size: Digital gold is available at low ticket sizes (starting at just Rs 100).
Image Source : Pixabay
Next : Good news for air passengers: Pay just Rs 599 extra to get premium economy tickets