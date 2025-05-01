 ATM withdrawal charges after free monthly transactions will now be Rs 23 per transaction for ATM banking services from today.

For financial transactions i.e. cash withdrawal, the new fee will be increased from Rs 17 to Rs 19 per transaction.

For non-financial transactions i.e. balance inquiries and other such things, the new fee will be raised to Rs 7 per transaction from the existing Rs 6.

Customers will continue to be entitled to five free transactions per month from their own bank's ATMs.

These transactions include both financial and non-financial transactions.

Many banks, including State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, Punjab National Bank and IndusInd Bank have implemented new rules for their customers from today.

Banks said that after the free limit, Rs 23 + GST ​​will have to be paid on each transaction.

