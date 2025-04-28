From HCL Technologies to ABB India, these shares trade ex-dividend this week

HCL Technologies Ltd: The company fixed April 28 as ex-date for an interim dividend of Rs 18.
360 ONE WAM LTD: Shares of the company will trade ex-dividend on April 29, 2025 for an interim dividend of Rs 6.
Tanla Platforms Ltd: The firm has fixed April 30, 2025 as the record date for an interim dividend Rs 6.
Vesuvius India Ltd: Shares will trade ex-date on April 30, 2025 for a final dividend of Rs 14.50.
ABB India Ltd: The company has announced a final dividend of Rs 33.50 and has fixed May 2, 2025 as the record date for this corporate action.
ACME Solar Holdings Ltd: Shares will trade ex-date on May 2, 2025 for an interim dividend of Rs 0.20.
Gujarat Intrux Ltd: The company has announced an interim dividend of Rs 10 and the record date for this corporate action is May 2, 2025.
KSB Ltd: The shares of the company will trade ex-date on May 02, 2025 for a final dividend of Rs 4.
Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd: The company has announced an interim dividend of Rs 2 and fixed May 2, 2025 as the record date.
Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts Ltd: The shares will trade ex-date on May 2, 2025 for an interim dividend of Rs 5.
