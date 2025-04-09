SBI Special FD: Check interest rates offered under Amrit Vrishti scheme

The State Bank of India (SBI) has discontinued its special FD scheme Amrit Kalash. However, the PSU bank is still offering Amrit Vrishti fixed deposit scheme to its customers.
SBI's Amrit Vrishti fixed deposit scheme has a tenure of 444 days.
As per the latest update, SBI Amrit Vrishti fixed deposit scheme offers an interest rate of 7.25 per cent to regular investors
The SBI's special FD scheme offers 7.75 per cent interest rate to senior citizens
Under this scheme, the bank is offering an interest rate of 7.85 per cent to super senior citizens (aged 80 and above).
The State Bank of India launched Amrit Vrishti scheme on July 15, 2024.
