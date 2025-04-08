Bank of Baroda Square Drive FD Scheme offers up to 7.80% interest rate: Details

The ‘bob Square Drive Deposit Scheme' is a 444-day term deposit scheme.
It offers an interest rate of 7.15 per cent p.a. for the general public.
Under this scheme, the bank is offering an interest rate 7.65 per cent p.a. for senior citizens.
The bank is offering an nterest rate of 7.75 per cent p.a. for super senior citizens and up to 7.80% p.a. on Non Callable Deposits.
Super senior citizens are those aged 80 years and above.
The scheme is now open and is applicable on retail term deposits below Rs 3 crore.
Next : 5 SBI mutual funds with highest SIP returns in 3 years
Click to read more..