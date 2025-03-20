SBI 5-year FD vs PNB 5-year FD: What will you get on Rs 10 lakh investments? Check full calculation

SBI 5-year FD interest rate for general citizens is 6.50 per cent.
Image Source : Pixabay
SBI 5-year FD interest rate is 7.50 per cent for senior citizens.
Image Source : Pixabay
PNB 5-year FD interest rate for general citizens is 6.50 per cent.
Image Source : Pixabay
PNB 5-year FD interest rate is 7 per cent for senior citizens.
Image Source : Pixabay
On investing Rs 10 lakh in the SBI FD scheme, the general public is expected to get an estimated maturity amount of Rs 13,80,419 and senior citizens can get an estimated Rs 14,49,948.
Image Source : Pixabay
On investing Rs 10 lakh in the PNB FD scheme, the general public is expected to get the same maturity amount of Rs 13,80,419 but senior citizens may get an estimated Rs 14,14,778.
Image Source : Pixabay
Next : BEL dividend 2025: PSU to pay 150 per cent cash reward, payment date next week