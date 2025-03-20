 BEL dividend 2025: PSU to pay 150 per cent cash reward next week, payment date next week

BEL dividend 2025: PSU to pay 150 per cent cash reward next week, payment date next week

Navratna PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd has announced an interim dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share.

This comes out to be 150 per cent with a face value of Rs 1 each.

Bharat Electronics' board had fixed March 11 as the record date for this corporate action.

The company has now informed exchanges that the dividend will be paid on March 27, 2025.

In the last financial year, Bharat Electronics paid a total dividend of Rs 2.2 per share.

Meanwhile, the counter opened in green today at 294.05 on the BSE and touched an intraday high of Rs 296.20.

