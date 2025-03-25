Rs 93 dividend stock: TVS Holdings fixes record date, payment date - Check details

Interim Dividend: TVS Holdings has declared an interim dividend of Rs 93 or 1,860 per equity share with a face value of Rs 5 each.
According to the company, the dividend payout would absorb a total sum of Rs 188 crore for FY25.
Record Date: The company has fixed March 28 as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for this corporate action.
Payment Date: The company has informed exchanges that the dividend will be within 30 days of the declaration.
Earlier, the company had announced an interim dividend of Rs 94 per share in April 2024 and Rs 59 in February 2023.
TVS Holdings Share Price: The counter started today's session in green but ended in Red at Rs 8,900 - a fall of 0.55 per cent from the previous close.
