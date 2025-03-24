From TVS Motor to Mishra Dhatu Nigam, these stocks to trade ex-date for dividends this week

Ksolves India Ltd: The stock will trade ex-date on March 25, 2025 for an interim dividend of Rs 7.50
Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd: The stock will trade ex-date on March 25, 2025 for an interim dividend of Rs 0.75.
REC Ltd: The stock will trade ex-date on March 26, 2025 for an interim dividend of Rs 3.60.
TVS Motor: The stock will trade ex-date on March 26, 2025 for an interim dividend of Rs 10.
Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd: The stock will trade ex-date on March 27, 2025 for an interim dividend of Rs 1.
Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd: The stock will trade ex-date on March 27, 2025 for an interim dividend of Rs 4.
Naperol Investments Ltd: The stock will trade ex-date on March 27, 2025 for an interim dividend of Rs 9.
Sundaram-Clayton Ltd: The stock will trade ex-date on March 27, 2025 for an interim dividend of Rs 4.75.
Kama Holdings Ltd: The stock will trade ex-date on March 28, 2025. The company has not yet announced the interim dividend amount.
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd: The stock will trade ex-date on March 28, 2025 for an interim dividend of Rs 0.50.
Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd: The stock will trade ex-date on March 28, 2025 for an interim dividend of Rs 0.50.
