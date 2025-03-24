 From TVS Motor to Mishra Dhatu Nigam, these stocks to trade ex-date for dividends this week

From TVS Motor to Mishra Dhatu Nigam, these stocks to trade ex-date for dividends this week

Image Source : Pixabay

Ksolves India Ltd: The stock will trade ex-date on March 25, 2025 for an interim dividend of Rs 7.50

Image Source : Pixabay

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd: The stock will trade ex-date on March 25, 2025 for an interim dividend of Rs 0.75.

Image Source : Pixabay

REC Ltd: The stock will trade ex-date on March 26, 2025 for an interim dividend of Rs 3.60.

Image Source : Pixabay

TVS Motor: The stock will trade ex-date on March 26, 2025 for an interim dividend of Rs 10.

Image Source : Pixabay

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd: The stock will trade ex-date on March 27, 2025 for an interim dividend of Rs 1.

Image Source : Pixabay

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd: The stock will trade ex-date on March 27, 2025 for an interim dividend of Rs 4.

Image Source : Pixabay

Naperol Investments Ltd: The stock will trade ex-date on March 27, 2025 for an interim dividend of Rs 9.

Image Source : Pixabay

Sundaram-Clayton Ltd: The stock will trade ex-date on March 27, 2025 for an interim dividend of Rs 4.75.

Image Source : Pixabay

Kama Holdings Ltd: The stock will trade ex-date on March 28, 2025. The company has not yet announced the interim dividend amount.

Image Source : Pixabay

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd: The stock will trade ex-date on March 28, 2025 for an interim dividend of Rs 0.50.

Image Source : Pixabay

Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd: The stock will trade ex-date on March 28, 2025 for an interim dividend of Rs 0.50.

Image Source : Pixabay

Next : Upcoming IPOs this week: Desco Infratech, Shri Ahimsa Naturals, and other SME issues to open

Click to read more..