Rs 265 Dividend Stock: Software firm announces highest payout - Check record date

The board of directors of Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd. has approved an interim dividend of RS 265 per equity share with a face value of Rs 5 each for the financial year 2024-25.
The company has fixed the record date as May 8 for this corporate action.
The stock ended today's session at Rs 8377.
This was a fall of 3.01 per cent from the previous close of Rs 8636.
The 52-week high of the counter is Rs 13,203.60 and the 52-week low is Rs 7,052.25.
The market cap of the company is Rs 72,775 crore.
