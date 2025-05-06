 Rs 265 Dividend Stock: Software firm announces highest payout - Check record date

The board of directors of Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd. has approved an interim dividend of RS 265 per equity share with a face value of Rs 5 each for the financial year 2024-25.

The company has fixed the record date as May 8 for this corporate action.

The stock ended today's session at Rs 8377.

This was a fall of 3.01 per cent from the previous close of Rs 8636.

The 52-week high of the counter is Rs 13,203.60 and the 52-week low is Rs 7,052.25.

The market cap of the company is Rs 72,775 crore.

