BHIM 3.0: From splitting expenses to tracking monthly expenditure - Here are some key features
Image Source : Bhim App
This is the third evolution of BHIM, launched in 2016 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Several changes have been introduced to make the platform more customer-friendly and intuitive. Let's have a look at the key features
Image Source : Bhim App
Split Expenses: You can now split bills with friends and family seamlessly. The BHIM app allows users to divide expenses and make payments directly.
Image Source : Bhim App
Family Mode: This feature lets users onboard family members, track shared expenses, and assign specific payments. This feature is helpful in better financial planning.
Image Source : Bhim app
Spends Analytics: It offers an intuitive view of monthly expenses and spending patterns. It automatically categorises expenses, helping users analyse and manage their budget.
Image Source : Bhim app
Action Needed: It has a built-in task assistant to remind users of pending bills linked to the BHIM app.
Image Source : Bhim App
It is to be noted that BHIM 3.0 is being rolled out in phases across platforms.
Image Source : Bhim App
Next : Dividend Stocks: Bajaj Finance to Varun Beverages, these shares to trade ex-date this week - Full list