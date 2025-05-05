Dividend Stocks: Bajaj Finance to Varun Beverages, these shares to trade ex-date this week - Full list

Oberoi Realty: Shares will trade ex-date on May 5, 2025, for an interim dividend of Rs 2.
PTC India: Shares will trade ex-date on May 5, 2025, for an interim dividend of Rs 5.
CRISIL: The company has fixed May 7, 2025, as the record date for an interim dividend of Rs 8.
Sundaram Fasteners: The stock will trade ex-date on May 7, 2025, for an interim dividend of Rs 4.2.
Varun Beverages: The company has announced an interim dividend of Rs 0.50 and has fixed May 7, 2025, as the ex-date.
Gravita India: The company has announced an interim dividend of Rs 6.35 and has fixed May 8, 2025, as the ex-date.
Oracle Financial Services Software: The stock will trade ex-date on May 8, 2025, for an interim dividend of Rs 265.
Anand Rathi Wealth: The stock will trade ex-date on May 9, 2025, for an interim dividend of Rs 7.
Bajaj Finance: The company has announced a special dividend of Rs 12 and has fixed May 9, 2025, as the ex-date.
Laurus Labs: The stock will trade ex-date on May 9, 2025, for an interim dividend of Rs 0.80.
Bank of Maharashtra: The company has announced a final dividend of Rs 1.5 and has fixed May 9, 2025, as the ex-date.
Transformers and Rectifiers (India): The stock will trade ex-date on May 9, 2025, for a final dividend of Rs 0.2.
UCO Bank: The bank has announced a final dividend of Rs 0.39 and the stock will trade ex-date on May 9, 2025.
