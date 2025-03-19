PSU Dividend Stock: REC announces fourth interim dividend - Check record date and other details

REC Dividend Amount: State-owned REC Limited has declared 4th interim dividend of 36 per cent, which translates to Rs 3.60 per share at a face value of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2024-25.
REC Dividend History: Before this, REC Limited had announced three dividends of Rs 4.30, Rs 4 and Rs 3.50 per share.
REC Dividend Record Date: The PSU has fixed March 26, 2025 as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for this corporate action.
REC Dividend Payment Date: The company has said that the dividend will be paid to eligible shareholders on or before April 16, 2025.
REC Limited Share Price: The counter opened in green today at Rs 426.85 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 421.40.
The stock touched the intraday high of Rs 430.85 before closing at Rs 428.55.
The 52-week high of the scrip is Rs 653.90 and the 52-week low is Rs 357.45.
