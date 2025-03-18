PSU Dividend Stock: Mishra Dhatu Nigam revises record date - Details

The shares of Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd (MIDHANI) opened in green today at Rs 257.45 against the previous close of Rs 255.75.
The counter touched a high of Rs 262.50 - a gain of 2.63 per cent from the previous close on BSE.
The 52-week high and low of the stock are Rs 541 and Rs 226.60.
The market cap of the aerospace and defence company is Rs 4,868.97 crore.
The company has revised the record date to March 25, 2025 from
The board of directors of the company is scheduled to meet on March 19, 2025 to consider the interim dividend.
The company rewarded its shareholders with a dividend of Rs 1.41 in 2024.
The counter has given a 37.08 per cent return in two years and has corrected 28.99 per cent in one year.
The PSU company is yet to announce the dividend amount.
