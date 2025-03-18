 PSU Dividend Stock: Mishra Dhatu Nigam revises record date - Details

PSU Dividend Stock: Mishra Dhatu Nigam revises record date - Details

Image Source : Pixabay

The shares of Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd (MIDHANI) opened in green today at Rs 257.45 against the previous close of Rs 255.75.

Image Source : Pixabay

The counter touched a high of Rs 262.50 - a gain of 2.63 per cent from the previous close on BSE.

Image Source : Pixabay

The 52-week high and low of the stock are Rs 541 and Rs 226.60.

Image Source : Pixabay

The market cap of the aerospace and defence company is Rs 4,868.97 crore.

Image Source : Pixabay

The company has revised the record date to March 25, 2025 from

Image Source : Pixabay

The board of directors of the company is scheduled to meet on March 19, 2025 to consider the interim dividend.

Image Source : Pixabay

The company rewarded its shareholders with a dividend of Rs 1.41 in 2024.

Image Source : Pixabay

The counter has given a 37.08 per cent return in two years and has corrected 28.99 per cent in one year.

Image Source : Pixabay

The PSU company is yet to announce the dividend amount.

Image Source : Pixabay

Next : Dividend Stocks: PFC, IRFC, among other stocks to trade ex-dividend this week

Click to read more..