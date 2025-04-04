If you are caught travelling without a ticket or proper pass, you may have to pay a minimum fine of Rs 250 along with the fare for the distance covered.
If an adult is caught travelling with a half ticket, he will have to pay the difference in fares between the cost of a full ticket and half ticket with a minimum fine of Rs 250.
If a child is travelling without a ticket, a minimum fine of Rs 250 along with half the adult fare, subject to the minimum fare applicable, will be charged as fine.
If caught travelling in a higher class without valid ticket, you will have to pay a minimum fine of Rs 250 along with the difference in fare.
Passengers travelling on an e-ticket without an original Identity Card will be treated as travelling without a ticket.
Senior citizens travelling without valid age proof will be charged the difference between the full fare and the concessional fare.
