Indian Railways penalties for breaking rules - Details

If you are caught travelling without a ticket or proper pass, you may have to pay a minimum fine of Rs 250 along with the fare for the distance covered.

If an adult is caught travelling with a half ticket, he will have to pay the difference in fares between the cost of a full ticket and half ticket with a minimum fine of Rs 250.

If a child is travelling without a ticket, a minimum fine of Rs 250 along with half the adult fare, subject to the minimum fare applicable, will be charged as fine.

If caught travelling in a higher class without valid ticket, you will have to pay a minimum fine of Rs 250 along with the difference in fare.

Passengers travelling on an e-ticket without an original Identity Card will be treated as travelling without a ticket.

Senior citizens travelling without valid age proof will be charged the difference between the full fare and the concessional fare.

