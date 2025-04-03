4 PSU stocks that paid high dividends in FY25

Several PSUs reward investors with regular dividends. While dividends can be a sign of a company's good financial health, there are several other factors that investors should consider.
If you are looking for such PSUs, here are four such high dividend paying PSU stocks.
Coal India: The company distributed Rs 102.5 billion as a dividend in FY25.
ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation distributed Rs 100 billion in dividends during FY25.
Hindustan Zinc: It distributed Rs 42.3 billion in dividends during FY25.
BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd distributed Rs 35.6 billion in dividends during FY25.
