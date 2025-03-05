HUDCO Dividend 2025: PSU fixes record date for 2nd payout-check

PSU Dividend Stock: Shares of state-owned Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO) gained on Wednesday, i.e. on March 05, 2025. The counter gained to open at Rs 169.70 against the previous close of Rs 168.90 on the BSE.
The board of directors of the company is set to meet to consider and approve the declaration of the second interim dividend. The meeting is scheduled for March 10, 2025.
The PSU has fixed March 14, 2025 as the record date to decide the eligibility of shareholders for this corporate action.
Earlier to this, HUDCO declared an interim dividend of Rs 2.05 per equity share.
Meanwhile, shares of HUDCO opened in green at Rs 169.70 on the BSE. It gained further to touch the high of Rs 179.20 - a jump of 6.09 per cent from the previous close of Rs 168.90.
The 52-week high and low of the counter are Rs 353.95 and 152.65, respectively.
