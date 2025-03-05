 BEL Dividend 2025: PSU announces 150 per cent payout

BEL Dividend 2025: PSU announces 150 per cent payout

Image Source : Pixabay

Bharat Electronics Ltd., a Navratna defence PSU company, has announced an interim dividend of Rs 1.5 or 150 per cent per equity share with a face value of Re 1 each for the financial year 2025.

Image Source : Pixabay

It must be noted that this is the highest payout by the state-owned company.

Image Source : Pixabay

The company has not shared any details regarding the record date yet.

Image Source : Pixabay

However, the company said that payment of the interim dividend will be done within 30 days from the date of declaration.

Image Source : Pixabay

All the last six dividends announced by the company have been less than Re 1 per share.

Image Source : Pixabay

Meanwhile, shares of BEL started today's session with a gain and opened at Rs 265 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 264.65.

Image Source : Pixabay

The 52-week high and low of the counter are Rs 340.35 and Rs 179.20, respectively.

Image Source : Pixabay

The market cap of the company is Rs 1,98,716.34 crore.

Image Source : Pixabay

Next : Top 7 SBI Mutual Funds with up to 28 per cent returns in 5 years

Click to read more..