BEL Dividend 2025: PSU announces 150 per cent payout

Bharat Electronics Ltd., a Navratna defence PSU company, has announced an interim dividend of Rs 1.5 or 150 per cent per equity share with a face value of Re 1 each for the financial year 2025.
It must be noted that this is the highest payout by the state-owned company.
The company has not shared any details regarding the record date yet.
However, the company said that payment of the interim dividend will be done within 30 days from the date of declaration.
All the last six dividends announced by the company have been less than Re 1 per share.
Meanwhile, shares of BEL started today's session with a gain and opened at Rs 265 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 264.65.
The 52-week high and low of the counter are Rs 340.35 and Rs 179.20, respectively.
The market cap of the company is Rs 1,98,716.34 crore.
