SBI PSU Fund: It has given 27.12 per cent annualised SIP return in 5 years
SBI Contra Fund: It has given 24.44 per cent annualised SIP return in the 5 years.
SBI Long Term Equity Fund: It has given 23.21 per cent annualised SIP return in 5 years.
SBI Infrastructure Fund: It has given 22.74 per cent annualised SIP return in 5 years.
SBI Healthcare Opportunities Fund Direct Plan-Growth: It has given 22.17 per cent annualised SIP return in the 5-year time frame.
SBI Magnum Mid Cap Direct Plan-Growth: The fund has given 20.49 per cent annualised SIP return the 5-year period.
Next : From SBI Life to Metro Brands, these stocks to be in focus for corporate actions: Full list
Click to read more..