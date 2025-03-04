 Several companies have announced a stock split and there are some which are set to issue bonuses. Here, we have mentioned the ex-date for all these corporate actions.

Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd: Shares to trade ex-date on March 5 for 1:1 bonus issue.

Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd: Shares to trade ex-date on March 5 for 2:1 bonus issue.

Metro Brands Ltd: Shares to trade ex-date on March 7 for interim dividend of Rs 3 and special dividend of Rs 14.5.

Pradhin Ltd: The scrip will trade ex-date on March 7 for 2:1 bonus issue and stock split from Rs 10 to Rs 1.

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd: The counter will trade ex-date on March 7 for an interim dividend of Rs 2.7.

Shangar Decor Ltd: The stock is set to trade ex-date on March 7 for stock split from Rs 5 to Rs 1.

