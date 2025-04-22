 Muthoot Finance announces highest-ever dividend: Check amount and record date

Muthoot Finance announces highest-ever dividend: Check amount and record date

Image Source : Freepik

Muthoot Finance, a BSE 200 company, has announced an interim dividend for the Financial Year 2024-25.

Image Source : Freepik

According to information shared with exchanges, the company has approved an interim dividend of Rs 26.

Image Source : Freepik

Muthoot Finance has fixed April 25 as the record date for this corporate action.

Image Source : Freepik

The record date helps the company to determine the eligibility of the shareholders for a corporate action.

Image Source : Freepik

The interim dividend will be paid to the shareholders within 30 days from the date of declaration.

Image Source : Freepik

Before this, the company announced an interim dividend of Rs 24.

Image Source : Freepik

Muthoot Finance shares gained 2.82 per cent to end the session at Rs 2,267.50.

Image Source : Freepik

Next : As gold continues to glitter, here are few ways to buy and invest in precious metal

Click to read more..