Muthoot Finance announces highest-ever dividend: Check amount and record date

Muthoot Finance, a BSE 200 company, has announced an interim dividend for the Financial Year 2024-25.
According to information shared with exchanges, the company has approved an interim dividend of Rs 26.
Muthoot Finance has fixed April 25 as the record date for this corporate action.
The record date helps the company to determine the eligibility of the shareholders for a corporate action.
The interim dividend will be paid to the shareholders within 30 days from the date of declaration.
Before this, the company announced an interim dividend of Rs 24.
Muthoot Finance shares gained 2.82 per cent to end the session at Rs 2,267.50.
