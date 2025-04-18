 As gold continues to glitter, here are few ways to buy and invest in precious metal

As gold continues to glitter, here are few ways to buy and invest in precious metal

Gold ETFs: They track the domestic physical gold prices.

Listed SGBs: They are listed and traded in the cash segment of the BSE and NSE.

Gold Mutual Funds: They are open-ended funds that invest in units of Gold ETF.

Physical Gold: This remains the most popular way of investment.

Digital Gold: Several platforms allow you to invest in digital gold.

Gold Monetisation Scheme: If you already have gold, you can deposit it with a bank and earn interest.

