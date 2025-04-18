As gold continues to glitter, here are few ways to buy and invest in precious metal

Gold ETFs: They track the domestic physical gold prices.
Listed SGBs: They are listed and traded in the cash segment of the BSE and NSE.
Gold Mutual Funds: They are open-ended funds that invest in units of Gold ETF.
Physical Gold: This remains the most popular way of investment.
Digital Gold: Several platforms allow you to invest in digital gold.
Gold Monetisation Scheme: If you already have gold, you can deposit it with a bank and earn interest.
