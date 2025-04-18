Dividend Stocks: From Muthoot Finance to Schaeffler India, these stocks to trade ex-dividend next week

CIE Automotive India Ltd: The stock will trade ex-date on April 23 for a final dividend of Rs 7.
Elantas Beck India Ltd: The stock will trade ex-date on April 23 for a final dividend of Rs 7.5.
Schaeffler India Ltd: The stock will trade ex-date on April 23 for a final dividend of Rs 28.
Colab Platforms Ltd: The stock will trade ex-date on April 24 for an interim dividend of Rs 0.01.
Huhtamaki India Ltd: The stock will trade ex-date on April 24 for a final dividend of Rs 2.
Muthoot Finance Ltd: The stock will trade ex-date on April 25 for an interim dividend. The amount is not available on the BSE website yet.
Sanofi India Ltd: The stock will trade ex-date on April 25 for a final dividend of Rs 117.
Next : What is full form of NEFT? Check other most commonly used banking-related acronyms
Click to read more..