LIC Mutual Fund re-introduces these five flagship equity schemes - Full details here

LIC Mutual Fund has reintroduced five of its flagship equity schemes. Check the schemes here.
LIC MF Value Fund – Invests in companies trading below intrinsic value.
LIC MF Small Cap Fund – Targets early-stage businesses with growth potential.
LIC MF Multi-Asset Allocation Fund – Allocates across equity, debt, and commodities.
LIC MF Dividend Yield Fund – Focuses on companies offering dividend income and growth.
LIC MF Focused Fund – Holds a concentrated portfolio of up to 30 stocks.
