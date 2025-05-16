 LIC Mutual Fund re-introduces these five flagship equity schemes - Full details here

Image Source : PTI

LIC Mutual Fund has reintroduced five of its flagship equity schemes. Check the schemes here.

LIC MF Value Fund – Invests in companies trading below intrinsic value.

LIC MF Small Cap Fund – Targets early-stage businesses with growth potential.

LIC MF Multi-Asset Allocation Fund – Allocates across equity, debt, and commodities.

LIC MF Dividend Yield Fund – Focuses on companies offering dividend income and growth.

LIC MF Focused Fund – Holds a concentrated portfolio of up to 30 stocks.

