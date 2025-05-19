From Ashok Leyland to LTIMindtree: These stocks to trade ex-dividend this week

Technology consulting and digital solutions provider LTIMindtree has announced a final dividend of Rs 45 per equity share. Check ex-date and other details.
Odyssey Technologies: The company has announced a final dividend of Rs 1 and shares will trade ex-date on May 21, 2025.
Page Industries: Jockey-maker has announced an interim dividend of Rs 200 and has fixed May 21, 2025 as the ex-date for this corporate action.
Ashok Leyland: Shares will trade ex-date on May 22, 2024 for an interim dividend of Rs 4.25.
Emami: The company has announced a special dividend of Rs 2 and has fixed May 22, 2025, as the ex-date.
GM Breweries: May 22 is the ex-date for a final dividend of Rs 7.5 announced by the company.
Havells India: The company has announced a final dividend of Rs 6 and shares will trade ex-date on May 23, 2025.
Himadri Speciality Chemical: The company has announced a final dividend of Rs 0.60 and shares will trade ex-date on May 23, 2025.
LTIMindtree: The company has announced a final dividend of Rs 45 per equity share and shares will trade ex-date May 23, 2025.
Keystone Realtors: Shares of the company will trade ex-date on May 23, 2025, for a final dividend of Rs 1.5.
Sula Vineyards: The company has announced a final dividend of Rs 3.6 and ex-date for this corporate action is May 23, 2025.
