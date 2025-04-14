Corporate Actions: From Mazagon Dock to Hexaware Technologies, these stocks to trade ex-date this week

Hexaware Technologies Ltd: The stock will trade ex-date for an interim dividend of Rs 5.75 on April 15, 2025.
Kapil Raj Finance Ltd: The stock will trade ex-date for stock split from Rs 10 to Rs 1 on April 15, 2025.
Onesource Industries And Ventures Ltd: The counter will trade ex-date on April 15, 2025, for the right issue of equity shares.
Remedium Lifecare Ltd: The stock will trade ex-date on April 15, 2025, for the right issue of equity shares.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd: The stock will trade ex-date for an interim dividend of Rs 3 on April 6, 2025.
Akme Fintrade (India) Ltd: The counter will trade ex-date for the stock split from Rs 10 to Rs 1 on April 17, 2025.
Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd: The stock will trade ex-date on April 17, 2025, for the right issue of equity shares.
Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Ltd: The stock will trade ex-date on April 17, 2025, for a final dividend of Rs 55.
Tirupati Tyres Ltd: The stock will trade ex-date on April 17, 2025, for the right issue of equity shares.
