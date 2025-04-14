Delhi's Khan Market monthly rental witnessed increase of 7% YoY: Check rentals of Connaught Place and others

Khan Market commanded a monthly rental of Rs 1,600-1,650 per sq ft in January-March, an increase of 7 per cent year-on-year.
Delhi's Connaught Place (Inner Circle) saw a 14 per cent annual increase in rentals for retail spaces during the January-March period, according to Cushman & Wakefield.
The rent at Delhi's Greater Kailash-I M-Block Market rose 12 per cent to Rs 475-500 per sq ft during this period.
Kamla Nagar Market in north Delhi recorded a 25 per cent increase in rentals for retail spaces.
Retail space rentals in Lajpat Nagar increased 9 per cent to Rs 290-310 per sq ft per month.
Rents at West Delhi's Punjabi Bagh rose 8 per cent to Rs 250-270 per sq ft a month.
Karol Bagh saw a modest increase of 3 per cent to Rs 390-400 per sq ft per month.
Monthly rentals in Delhi's South Extension and Rajouri Garden markets remained stable at Rs 800-850 and Rs 250-260 per sq ft, respectively.
Monthly rent at Gurugram's Galleria Market rose to Rs 1,150-1,250 per sq ft.
Rentals at Noida Sector 18 market remained stable at Rs 200-225 per sq ft per month.
