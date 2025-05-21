Belrise Industries Vs Borana Weaves IPO: From GMP to price band, here's everything you need to know

Belrise Industries opened for subscription on May 21 and will close on May 23. On the other hand, the subscription for Borana Weaves' IPO started on May 20 and will close on May 22.
The price band of Belrise Industries IPO is Rs 85 and Rs 90 per share and that for Borana Weaves is Rs 205 and Rs 216.
Belrise Industries' one lot has 166 shares and therefore, the minimum investment would be Rs 14,940. However, the minimum share in one lot of Borana Weaves is 69 shares and considering the upper band of Rs 216, the minimum investment is 14,904.
Retail investors can apply for a minimum of one lot, which is 69 shares. This means a minimum investment of Rs 14,145 at the lower price band. However, bidding at the cut-off price would take the amount to around Rs 14,904.
Belrise Industries' allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on May 26, and Borana Weaves' allotment is likely to be completed by May 23.
Both stocks will list on the NSE and BSE. While shares of Belrise Industries are expected to be listed on May 28, shares of Borana Weaves are expected to make a market debut on May 27.
Borana Weaves' unlisted shares were trading with a GMP of Rs 57 over the IPO price, while those of Belrise Industries were trading at a premium of Rs 13 in the grey market over IPO price, as per Investorgain.
