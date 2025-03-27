 Eid-ul-Fitr: Are banks closed on March 31? RBI shares update

Eid-ul-Fitr is a national holiday, but this time, it is falling on March 31, 2025 - the last working day of the financial year 2024-25.

This is why many are confused about whether the banks will remain open or closed on Eid-ul-Fitr.

Initially, it was declared a bank holiday by the Reserve Bank of India.

However, the Central Bank has now cancelled the holiday.

According to RBI, all banking services will remain operational on March 31.

The move aims to make sure that all financial transactions for the fiscal year 2024-25 are completed before the new financial year.

