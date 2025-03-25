From IndiGo to Air India Express, check number of operational aircraft these domestic airlines have

Domestic airlines have a total of 813 aircraft in the fleet, out of which 133 are grounded.
Indian carriers have placed orders for a total of 1,359 new aircraft in the previous two years.
999 new aircraft orders were placed in 2023 and 360 new orders in 2024.
IndiGo has 319 aircraft in its fleet.
Air India has 198 aircraft in its fleet.
Air India Express 101 aircraft.
The rest of the planes are spread across other airlines.
