5 senior citizen bank FDs with up to 8.55% returns

Fixed deposits are quite popular among senior citizens as they offer a guaranteed return to investors. Let's look at banks that are offering the best FD rates.
Best FD returns for 1-year tenure: Bandhan Bank is offering 8.55 per cent interest to senior citizens.
Best FD returns for 2-year tenure: RBL Bank is offering 8.30 per cent interest to senior citizens.
Best FD returns for 3-year tenure: DCB Bank, RBL Bank and Yes Bank are offering 8 per cent interest to senior citizens.
Best FD returns for 5-year tenure: Yes Bank offers 8 per cent interest rate.
Best FD returns for 5-year tenure: Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank and Dhanlaxmi Bank are offering 7.75 per cent interest to senior citizens.
Next : 5 PSU banks cut lending rates in line with RBI's policy
Click to read more..