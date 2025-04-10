5 PSU banks cut lending rates in line with RBI's policy

Bank of Baroda has reduced its external benchmark-linked lending rates for loans catering to Retail and MSME segments.
The Bank's Overnight Marginal Cost of Funds-Based Lending Rate (MCLR) stands at 8.15 per cent, and its One-Year MCLR is 9 per cent.
Chennai-based Indian Bank said its Repo-Linked Benchmark Lending Rates (RBLR) will be lowered by 35 basis points to 8.70 per cent effective April 11.
PNB has revised RBLR from 9.10 per cent, to 8.85 per cent with effect from April 10.
Bank of India's new RBLR stands at 8.85 per cent, compared to 9.10 per cent earlier.
UCO Bank said it has brought down the repo-linked rate to 8.8 per cent
