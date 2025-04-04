 5 SBI mutual funds with highest SIP returns in 3 years

SBI Equity Funds invests your money in equity and equity-related instruments. Let's check out the SBI Mutual Funds that have given the highest annualised SIP return in 3 years.

SBI PSU Direct Plan-Growth - 31.71 per cent

SBI Healthcare Opportunities Fund Direct Plan-Growth - 23.58 per cent

SBI Infrastructure Fund Direct-Growth - 23.05 per cent

SBI Contra Direct Plan-Growth - 22.06 per cent

SBI Magnum Mid Cap Direct Plan-Growth - 18.08 per cent

