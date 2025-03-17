IT giants Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services were among those who took the biggest hit, in line with a weak trend in domestic equities.
The market capitalisation (mcap) of Infosys dropped by Rs 44,226.62 crore to Rs 6,55,820.48 crore.
The Mumbai-based TCS' valuation tumbled by Rs 35,800.98 crore to Rs 12,70,798.97 crore and slipped to the third place among the country's 10-most valuable companies chart.
Hindustan Unilever's market valuation depreciated by Rs 6,567.11 crore to Rs 5,11,235.81 crore.
State Bank of India's mcap decreased by Rs 4,462.31 crore to Rs 6,49,489.22 crore.
Reliance Industries' Mcap went lower by Rs 2,300.50 crore, taking its market capitalisation to Rs 16,88,028.20 crore.
