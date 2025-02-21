 If you are planning to buy a house, here we are going to tell you about 5 banks that are offering home loans at the lowest interest rates.

It should be noted that several PSU banks have reduced rates following RBI's move to cut the repo rate by 2bps.

Union Bank of India is offering home loans at a starting rate of 8.10 per cent.

Bank of Maharashtra is also offering home loans at a starting rate of 8.10 per cent.

Bank of Baroda is providing home loans to its customers at a starting rate of 8.15 per cent.

Punjab National Bank is offering home loans to its customers at a starting rate of 8.15 per cent.

State Bank of India customers can avail of home loans at a starting rate of 8.25 per cent.

