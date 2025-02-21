It should be noted that several PSU banks have reduced rates following RBI's move to cut the repo rate by 2bps.
Union Bank of India is offering home loans at a starting rate of 8.10 per cent.
Bank of Maharashtra is also offering home loans at a starting rate of 8.10 per cent.
Bank of Baroda is providing home loans to its customers at a starting rate of 8.15 per cent.
Punjab National Bank is offering home loans to its customers at a starting rate of 8.15 per cent.
State Bank of India customers can avail of home loans at a starting rate of 8.25 per cent.
