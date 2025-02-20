Bhutan: It was among the first countries that started accepting UPI. BHIM UPI QR-based payments started in Bhutan in 2021.
Nepal: An agreement was signed between India and Nepal in 2024 to integrate UPI with Nepal’s National Payments Interface (NPI).
Singapore: The move has benefited tourists of both countries.
Sri Lanka: UPI payments are currently accepted in Sri Lanka.
Mauritius: Mauritius started accepting UPI in 2024.
France: France became one of the first European nations to accept UPI.
UAE: UAE has embraced UPI in collaboration with Mashreq Bank.
