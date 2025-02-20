 UPI is an instant, one-stop payment interface. It has gone global as it is accepted in seven countries.

UPI is an instant, one-stop payment interface. It has gone global as it is accepted in seven countries.

Bhutan: It was among the first countries that started accepting UPI. BHIM UPI QR-based payments started in Bhutan in 2021.

Nepal: An agreement was signed between India and Nepal in 2024 to integrate UPI with Nepal’s National Payments Interface (NPI).

Singapore: The move has benefited tourists of both countries.

Sri Lanka: UPI payments are currently accepted in Sri Lanka.

Mauritius: Mauritius started accepting UPI in 2024.

France: France became one of the first European nations to accept UPI.

UAE: UAE has embraced UPI in collaboration with Mashreq Bank.

