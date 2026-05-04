With historic Bengal victory, BJP set to add its 17th chief minister in India | Full list

Kolkata:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to register a thumping victory in West Bengal and all set to oust Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) in a state that has been mostly dominated by Left-wing politics in its history.

As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), the saffron party was leading on over 190 seats by the time this copy was filed. On the other hand, Banerjee's party was leading on over 90 constituencies. Meanwhile, the Aam Janata Unnayan party (AJUP) and the All India Secular Front (AISF) were leading on two seats, while the Communist Party of India (Marxist) was ahead on one seat.

With this, the BJP is all set to have its own chief minister in West Bengal for the first time in history. As of now, India has 16 BJP chief ministers and the next West Bengal CM will be the 17th CM of the party. Talking about the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the next Bengal chief minister will be the 22nd CM of the alliance.

The next chief minister of West Bengal will also be BJP's 58 CM of the country since the party's formation in 1980.

Full list of BJP and NDA chief ministers in India Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu (TDP) Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu (BJP) Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma (BJP) Bihar Samrat Chaudhary (BJP) Chhattisgarh Vishnu Deo Sai (BJP) Delhi Rekha Gupta (BJP) Goa Pramod Sawant (BJP) Gujarat Bhupendra Patel (BJP) Haryana Nayab Singh Saini (BJP) Madhya Pradesh Mohan Yadav (BJP) Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis (BJP) Manipur Yumnam Khemchand Singh (BJP) Meghalaya Conrad Sangma (National People's Party) Nagaland Neiphiu Rio (Naga People's Front) Odisha Mohan Charan Majhi (BJP) Puducherry N Rangaswamy (All India NR Congress) Rajasthan Bhajanlal Sharma (BJP) Sikkim Prem Singh Tamang (Sikkim Krantikari Morcha) Tripura Manik Saha (BJP) Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath (BJP) Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami (BJP)

BJP's massive Bengal victory

For its thumping victory in West Bengal, BJP leaders have credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while also hitting out at Banerjee, accusing her of supporting infiltrators from Bangladesh and also looting the people of the state.

Suvendu Adhikari, BJP candidate from Bhabanipur and Nandigram, said that the consolidation of Hindu votes has helped the saffron party big win in the state, which has India's second largest legislative assembly after West Bengal. "This time there's a Hindu consolidation, and the way Muslims vote for TMC, they have not done that this time," he told news agency ANI.

However, Banerjee has refused to concede defeat and appealed to party candidates and agents not to leave counting centres. "This is a game plan by the EC and BJP as it is not declaring results or leads in areas where we are leading," the TMC supremo said in a video message on micro-blogging website X (formerly Twitter).